The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,649 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in AZEK were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,973,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,460 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,104,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882,284 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 74.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,613,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,017,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,316,000 after buying an additional 1,056,388 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after buying an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter.

Get AZEK alerts:

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AZEK news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $269,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,564,968.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock valued at $298,499,225. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZEK Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.19.

Shares of AZEK opened at $30.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.45 million. AZEK had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.