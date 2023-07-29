Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 740 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,293 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 6.2% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 111.7% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.47. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

