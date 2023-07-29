Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.47% of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 516.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 543.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period.

Get Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF alerts:

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BLCN opened at $23.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 52-week low of $19.17 and a 52-week high of $30.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.30.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Announces Dividend

About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.