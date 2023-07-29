Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Declines By 33.3%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Get Amex Exploration alerts:

Amex Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

Receive News & Ratings for Amex Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amex Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.