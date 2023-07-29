Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Declines By 33.3%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Amex Exploration Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $1.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30. Amex Exploration has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.00.
Amex Exploration Company Profile
