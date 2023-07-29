Short Interest in Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Declines By 35.2%

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decrease of 35.2% from the June 30th total of 38,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Amerigo Resources Price Performance

Amerigo Resources stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.81 million, a P/E ratio of -59.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.08 million. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Amerigo Resources will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Cuts Dividend

About Amerigo Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 7.76%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -450.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.