Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Grows By 59.6%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 59.6% from the June 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMMX opened at $0.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. AmeraMex International has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.58.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

