Short Interest in ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) Rises By 36.8%

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the June 30th total of 120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ABC-Mart,Inc. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMKYF opened at $59.43 on Friday. ABC-Mart,Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.08.

Get ABC-MartInc. alerts:

Shares of ABC-Mart,Inc. are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, August 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

ABC-Mart,Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.