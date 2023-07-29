SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after buying an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after buying an additional 278,124 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 368.1% during the first quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 333,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 262,596 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Packaging Co. of America news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,386,115.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total value of $4,021,617.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 198,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total value of $1,386,115.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PKG opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.16.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 10.79%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

