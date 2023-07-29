SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 7,133 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,786,000 after acquiring an additional 484,220 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $151,220,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,400,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,741,000 after purchasing an additional 284,945 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,280,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,399 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.04%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

