Sanjit Biswas Sells 43,641 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,163,905.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 540,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,425,216.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, July 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $2,579,056.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total value of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $2,296,186.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 98,926 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $2,716,507.96.

On Thursday, June 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 137,883 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $4,033,077.75.

On Monday, June 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,684,122.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,765,468.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 57,477 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,150,689.54.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,129 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $1,150,954.20.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $27.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $30.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.03 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IOT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.