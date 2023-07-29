Raymond James & Associates Trims Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,730 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,951 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 145,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 45,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,281,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,463,000 after acquiring an additional 325,478 shares in the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DB stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

