Raymond James & Associates Sells 60,529 Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,529 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 71.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 422.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,228 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.29 and a twelve month high of $17.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WOOF. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $14.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.54.

(Free Report)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.