Raymond James & Associates Sells 31,007 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,007 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Under Armour were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Under Armour

In other news, insider Kevin A. Plank sold 16,000,000 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 482,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,957,424.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Under Armour Stock Performance

UAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.66.

NYSE UAA opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

