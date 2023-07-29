Raymond James & Associates Sells 2,664 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,664 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.08% of Gladstone Investment worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Investment by 62.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.60 on Friday. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.35.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 53.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

