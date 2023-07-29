Raymond James & Associates Reduces Stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,022 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in International Money Express were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Money Express by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in International Money Express by 2,326.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of International Money Express in a report on Friday, June 30th.

International Money Express Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMXI opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. International Money Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.46.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $145.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at International Money Express

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $611,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 343,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,399,332.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Money Express

(Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.