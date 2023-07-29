Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 37.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.08% of Xperi worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 393.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 86,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 68,811 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 402,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 20,204 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Price Performance

XPER stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Xperi Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.33 million. Research analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on XPER shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xperi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Xperi

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc provides software and services in the United States. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV solutions that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, and photos; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions.

Featured Stories

