Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $96.13.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.