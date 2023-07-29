Raymond James & Associates Raises Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 97,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $94.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.20. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $74.63 and a 1-year high of $96.13.
About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (EWMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index consisting of mid-cap US firms. EWMC was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
