Raymond James & Associates Purchases 2,088 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWX. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Watershed Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWX stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $722.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $55.26.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

