Raymond James & Associates Lowers Holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its holdings in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.38% of Mesa Air Group worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 169.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1,088.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.56. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

