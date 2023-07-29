Raymond James & Associates Invests $369,000 in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,347,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,816,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Korn Ferry Price Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $52.22 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $44.69 and a one year high of $66.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korn Ferry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Profile

(Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.