Raymond James & Associates Invests $318,000 in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BHLB. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,577 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,848 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE BHLB opened at $22.78 on Friday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $111.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,056.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.29 per share, for a total transaction of $33,435.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,198.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.