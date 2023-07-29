Raymond James & Associates Increases Stock Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NU were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NU. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.43.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE:NU opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.50 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.69. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.29.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

