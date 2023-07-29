Raymond James & Associates Has $381,000 Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Excelerate Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Excelerate Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Excelerate Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Excelerate Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Excelerate Energy Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE EE opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.26. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $211.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Excelerate Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; natural gas supply to-power projects; and a suite of smaller-scale gas distribution solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.