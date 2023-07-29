Raymond James & Associates Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2023

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDYFree Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

About iShares India 50 ETF

(Free Report)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.