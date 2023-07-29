Raymond James & Associates Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares India 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. iShares India 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $46.49.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0736 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

