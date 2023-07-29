Raymond James & Associates Has $372,000 Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.05% of Trinseo worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Trinseo by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Trinseo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Trinseo from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trinseo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $17.66 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $620.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.38). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 21.78% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Trinseo PLC will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is -0.28%.

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

