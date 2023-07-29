Raymond James & Associates Has $372,000 Holdings in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in VIZIO were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in VIZIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in VIZIO by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,768 shares of company stock worth $528,975. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VZIO opened at $7.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.33, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.63. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $13.84.

VZIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barrington Research decreased their price target on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

