Raymond James & Associates Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUST. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

MUST stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $20.92.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

