Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,899 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.07% of EverQuote worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EverQuote by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EverQuote during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,970.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $74,332.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,970.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,271 shares of company stock valued at $117,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EverQuote Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of EverQuote from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

EverQuote stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.09. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.95.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.85 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. Research analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About EverQuote

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.