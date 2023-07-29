Raymond James & Associates Decreases Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 38.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,049 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 16.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 24.4% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $1,257,000. Finally, Systrade AG grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 81.9% during the first quarter. Systrade AG now owns 387,954 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:AMR opened at $170.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.86 and a twelve month high of $183.46.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $17.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.22 by $2.79. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 93.04%. The company had revenue of $911.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $20.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 44.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s payout ratio is 2.68%.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

