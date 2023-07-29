Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 15,142 AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,142 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AU. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $22.02 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

AngloGold Ashanti ( NYSE:AU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AU. Investec lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

