Raymond James & Associates Buys Shares of 11,705 Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,927,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,829,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 230,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 663.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 183,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 159,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 177,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $253.62 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

