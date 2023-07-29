Raymond James & Associates Buys New Stake in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:FLSW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.67% of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLSW. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 526.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 162,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after buying an additional 136,346 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $727,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF in the first quarter valued at $784,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

FLSW stock opened at $32.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $33.61.

The Franklin FTSE Switzerland ETF (FLSW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Switzerland RIC Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Swiss equities, excluding small-caps. FLSW was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

