Raymond James & Associates Buys New Shares in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Free Report) (TSE:ERF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,334 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,177 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enerplus by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 52.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $16.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $19.23.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Free Report ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enerplus had a return on equity of 72.62% and a net margin of 44.08%. The company had revenue of $413.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enerplus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

