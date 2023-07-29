Raymond James & Associates Buys 2,547 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,268 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of FCF opened at $14.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $16.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $155.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

