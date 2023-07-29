Raymond James & Associates Acquires 295 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.90.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

IRTC stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.33. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 1.34.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $111.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.57 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.