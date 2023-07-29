Raymond James & Associates Acquires 1,090 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In other Sensient Technologies news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd sold 6,304,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $448,468,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.54. Sensient Technologies Co. has a one year low of $62.86 and a one year high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $374.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.62 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

