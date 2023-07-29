Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther Sells 27,027 Shares

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.80, for a total transaction of $4,021,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 198,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,480,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PKG stock opened at $152.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $155.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.16.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

