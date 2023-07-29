New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARS. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 116,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,797. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,578.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angelique Strong Marks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,797. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,090 over the last ninety days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $22.74.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CARS shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.85.

Cars.com Profile

(Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.