New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.05% of RPT Realty worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPT Realty by 456.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RPT opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a market capitalization of $930.18 million, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 69.14%.

RPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $9.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.38.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

