New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Powell Industries worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,656,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 30,476 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 484,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Powell Industries by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 79,981 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ POWL opened at $60.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Powell Industries Announces Dividend

Powell Industries ( NASDAQ:POWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $171.44 million for the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,147,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POWL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

See Also

