Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC

Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,360 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 713,821 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $205,712,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,863,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.47. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

