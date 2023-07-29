Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Increased by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,360 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 5.6% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,801 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 713,821 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $205,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,646 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $27,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.3% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 22,497 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.15 and a 200-day moving average of $294.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

