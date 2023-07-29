Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,111 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,260 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $58,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 112,158.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $36,017,948,000 after buying an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after buying an additional 7,534,774 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Microsoft Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie raised shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $338.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

