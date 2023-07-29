Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC

Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 7.4% of Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $56,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 10,362 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co grew its position in Microsoft by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Microsoft from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $366.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $336.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Microsoft Company Profile



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

