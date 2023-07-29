Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 713,821 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.3% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $205,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,053,637 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,638,815,000 after buying an additional 14,652,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,218,570 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,774 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $366.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.47. The company has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Fundamental Research cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.