Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Decreased by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,008 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $338.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $336.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $366.78.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.37.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

