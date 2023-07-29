Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $410.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Barclays from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on META. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $276.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total transaction of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 285.9% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after buying an additional 33,308 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $1,104,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $2,472,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.1% during the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

