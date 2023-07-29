Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $400.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $330.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.90% from the company’s current price.

META has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

NASDAQ META opened at $325.48 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a market capitalization of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total value of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,723 shares of company stock valued at $9,884,328. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 285.9% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 33,308 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,104,000. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,472,000. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,463 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the period. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

