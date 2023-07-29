MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 17,428.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 932,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,064,000 after purchasing an additional 927,176 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,810,000 after purchasing an additional 364,829 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MarketAxess by 910.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 282,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,462 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MarketAxess by 593.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 143,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,896,000 after purchasing an additional 122,434 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $270.97 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $399.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.55.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.38% and a return on equity of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $179.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.92%.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.00, for a total value of $548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,899 shares in the company, valued at $19,700,326. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.10.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

