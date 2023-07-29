John Bicket Sells 43,632 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider John Bicket sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,163,665.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,160.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

John Bicket also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, July 18th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,593,272.40.

On Tuesday, July 11th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,501,171.50.

On Tuesday, June 27th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,308,843.15.

On Wednesday, June 21st, John Bicket sold 84,261 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $2,315,492.28.

On Monday, June 12th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,699,820.50.

On Tuesday, May 30th, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $1,775,199.70.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, John Bicket sold 57,411 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,149,368.22.

On Wednesday, May 17th, John Bicket sold 32,164 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $639,098.68.

On Tuesday, May 9th, John Bicket sold 55,428 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.48.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, John Bicket sold 90,295 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,557,588.75.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.42. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $30.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.41.

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Samsara by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Samsara by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Samsara by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.